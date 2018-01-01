Close

It’s the Same Classic Game,

Just Totally Different

Train and Battle With GoCube, a Smart Connected Cube That Does It All

Play | Improve | Compete 

Play

Choose from a variety of missions, or use the cube to play our repackaged game.

Get Started

No idea how to cube? That’s alright, our tutorials will have you completing your first cube in no time.

Cubing- Now Unleashed

Improve

Already know a thing or 2, but not the world champion yet? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

Compete

Match up your cubing skills against friends or strangers- across the world or just across the room.

Smart Sensors

Continuously track and measure activity

Light Indicators

Let you know your status

Low Power Usage

Battery charges via MicroUSB 

Inertial Measurement Unit

Tracks orientation and position

Bluetooth 5.0

connection to your phone

The Ultimate Puzzle- Now Connected.

Learn, Improve, Measure

Practice

Whether just getting started or leveling up, GoCube’s got your back.

  • Beginner? Learn the basics
  • Pro? Shave pesky seconds off your completion time

VS Mode, Leaderboards, Live Competitions

Battle!

Play against your friends or strangers

  • Pick from boards of people looking to cube
  • Battle your way to the top of the leaderboards
  • Play friends or enemies across the world
  • Be the best at any specific aspect of cubing

Play

GoCube opens up a world of play

  • Mini-missions to solve cubes
  • Games that improve your handling and instincts
  • Use your cube as a controller
  • Play our game of twisting and turning in rhythm

Mini-Games, Missions and 3rd Party Games

  • Turns per second
  • Number of moves
  • Internal gyro and accelerometer knows the exact position
  • Move history
  • Advanced stats
  • Time to completion
  • Smart tracking- knows the cube’s exact status even when disconnected

Tracks Your Cubing to the Millisecond

Get all the data from the internal sensors:

