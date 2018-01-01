It’s the Same Classic Game,
Just Totally Different
Train and Battle With GoCube, a Smart Connected Cube That Does It All
Play | Improve | Compete
Now LIVE on Kickstarter
Smart Sensors
Continuously track and measure activity
Light Indicators
Let you know your status
Low Power Usage
Battery charges via MicroUSB
Inertial Measurement Unit
Tracks orientation and position
Bluetooth 5.0
connection to your phone
The Ultimate Puzzle- Now Connected.
Learn, Improve, Measure
Practice
Whether just getting started or leveling up, GoCube’s got your back.
VS Mode, Leaderboards, Live Competitions
Battle!
Play against your friends or strangers
Play
GoCube opens up a world of play
Mini-Games, Missions and 3rd Party Games
Tracks Your Cubing to the Millisecond
Get all the data from the internal sensors:
Now LIVE on Kickstarter